Advertisement

Meghan Markle seen at Prince Harry’s favorite fast food outlet.

Meghan Markle was recently photographed at a US fast-food outlet.

Prince Harry has previously expressed his fondness for ‘In-N-Out.’

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was recently photographed at a US fast-food outlet, reportedly one that is considered Prince Harry’s ‘favorite,’ while the Duke of Sussex was in Germany to open the Invictus Games.

Advertisement

Media reports indicate that Meghan, the mother of Archie and Lilibet, was seen at the fast-food establishment ‘In-N-Out’ on Sunday, accompanied by an unidentified female friend.

This particular branch of the fast-food chain is conveniently located near Meghan and Harry’s Montecito mansion.

In the images circulating on the internet, Meghan is seen smiling as she places an order from her black Range Rover, with her friend seated in the passenger seat.

Prince Harry has previously expressed his fondness for ‘In-N-Out,’ labeling it his ‘favorite’ fast-food restaurant in an interview back in January. He shared, “In-N-Out is the best! I order two double-doubles, animal style, fries, and a Coke! And that’s just for me.”

He also mentioned Meghan’s usual order, stating, “Meg gets the cheeseburger and fries with sides of jalapeños. I just stick with ketchup and that special sauce of theirs. So good!”

Additionally, Meghan is scheduled to join Harry in Germany for the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.