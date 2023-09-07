Meghan Markle Snubs Prince Harry’s ‘Invictus Games’

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has been conspicuously removed from the Invictus Games schedule, raising eyebrows as she was originally set to play a significant role in the closing ceremony. Her planned segment was to focus on the stories of injured veterans and military personnel participating in the event.

However, an update to the event’s website unveiled that German TV host Hadnet Tesfai would step in for Meghan at the eight-day competition in Germany.

Previously, reports stated that Meghan would take the stage to host a segment providing an intimate look into the remarkable journeys of Invictus Games competitors. However, the publication cited sources claiming that this announcement was “uploaded in error.”

Nonetheless, Meghan is still expected to attend the event alongside her husband, Prince Harry, as she has previously played a role in delivering tributes and introducing Prince Harry at last year’s games. The change in her involvement has left many speculating about the reasons behind her withdrawal from this particular role.

