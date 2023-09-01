Meghan Markle‘s decision to pursue a separate career path from her husband, Prince Harry, comes with potential risks, according to royal expert Kinsey Schofield. While Prince Harry continues his global charitable efforts, Meghan has ventured into the media industry after signing with entertainment agency WME earlier this year.

Schofield noted that Meghan was a “working actor” before her marriage to Harry and was not a household name. She suggested that people initially embraced Meghan due to their love for Prince Harry, who elevated her status. Schofield pointed out that the Duke’s return to his royal responsibilities may make him more immune to criticism as he focuses on positive initiatives.

However, Schofield expressed concern that Meghan’s decision to distance herself from the individual who provided her with a platform could be a significant risk, especially given her background as a former PR professional.

Meghan’s move towards independence in her career suggests a new chapter for the Duchess of Sussex, and its impact on her public perception remains to be seen.

Also Read Meghan Markle criticized for trying to climb greasy pole Meghan Markle potential reentry into Instagram has been likened to opening a...

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.