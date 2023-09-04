Meghan Markle Won’t Curtsy to Kate Middleton: Royal Fans React

Royal fans react to Meghan Markle’s reported refusal to return to the UK.

Meghan’s reluctance to ‘curtsy’ to Kate Middleton sparks comments.

Some fans believe Meghan resents Catherine’s position in the royal hierarchy.

Royal fans have spoken out after a royal biography said that Meghan Markle will not return to Britain because she does not want to ‘curtsy’ to Kate Middleton.

One fan commented on the New York Post claim, “Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won’t return to UK because she won’t ‘curtsy’ to Kate Middleton,” saying, “Meghan believes she should walk ahead of Harry and be the first to speak.” It’s no surprise that she resents Catherine’s position in the hierarchy.

“However, Meghan should know better than to let her resentment be known. Jealousy is neon sign flashing “I’m insecure.”

Another commented, “She wanted in to the royal family and she got what she wanted — a title. But no American is going to refer to her as “duchess”. So unless she returns to the UK, the no one is going to call her that. The royal family is a strict hierarchy. Did she think she was going to get around that? That she was somehow going to be on the same level as Kate? That would be naive. She knew that Kate would one day be the queen. Maybe that’s why she left the UK because reality finally set in.”

“Refusing Royal Protocol is only one of many excuses. It takes humility, which arrogant Meghan doesn’t have,” wrote the third.

"Kate has so much more class than Meghan."

