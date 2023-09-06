Meghan Markle’s Quiet Separation from Prince Harry

Meghan Markle appears to be sending a clear message that her success doesn’t hinge on her royal connections or Prince Harry, according to royal historian Tessa Dunlop. While speaking to New Magazine, Dunlop highlighted Meghan’s impressive star power, rooted in her previous career as an actress, particularly her role in the hit legal drama “Suits.”

Dunlop emphasized that Meghan’s success precedes her royal marriage, and her partnership with Prince Harry has undoubtedly amplified her platform. However, she noted that Meghan’s independent presence is unmistakable, citing her choice of a single-name Instagram handle, @meghan, as a testament to her growing influence. Despite the account lacking a bio and unconfirmed ownership, Meghan’s decision to go by just her first name signals her immense presence and impact.

Tessa Dunlop concluded that Meghan Markle is determined to establish herself on her terms, underscoring that her success is not solely attributed to her marriage to a prince.

