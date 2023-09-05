Meghan Trainor “sobbed” when Kris Jenner agreed to work with her.

The 29-year-old pop star found out she was going to have a baby just before making a music video for her song ‘Mother’ earlier this year.

She didn’t want to be the main focus of the video, so she asked someone else to be in it with her. But she was very surprised when Kris, who is 67 years old and known from reality TV, agreed to be in the video. Kris is the mother of Kim, Kourtney, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner.

Speaking on ‘The Best Podcast Ever’, she told hosts Raven-Symone and Miranda Maday: “I’m Meghan Kardashian, Meghan Jenner, whatever they want me to be. My management, we have a mutual friend in there so I always joke that they’re all my sisters and I know them so well when I don’t. I’d had ‘Made You Look’, it was a hit and we did a huge music video. I cried so hard that day because it was brutal to shoot and do it and everything went wrong.

“And then for the next music video, for ‘Mother’, quickly wrote that song but I knew for the music video that I didn’t want to do that big production and dancing all again. I’d just found out I was pregnant and thought ‘Ugh, I don’t wanna do a video!’

“Then I was like ‘I wish someone else could be in the video, like the mother of all mothers. Like Kris Jenner. And we laughed but one of my managers said we could ask. And then like, weeks later, the day before my birthday, I found out that she said yes and I sobbed. I was crying all day long.

“Even leading up to the day, I was like ‘Is she gonna show up?’ There was a lot of days that they weren’t answering but they were very busy – and they should be. They are.”