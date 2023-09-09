Mila Kunis Credits Parents for Her Success Post-Immigration

Mila Kunis, now a prominent Hollywood star, attributes much of her success to her parents, Mark and Elvira Kunis, and their unwavering support during her family’s immigration journey to the United States. In a recent interview with the media, the Black Swan actress opened up about her immigrant background and her family’s determination.

Mila’s parents, originally from Ukraine, arrived in the U.S. when she was just seven years old, following the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. They embarked on this journey with minimal financial resources, carrying only $250, driven by the desire to provide a better future for their children.

Recalling her early days in the U.S., Mila described the challenges she faced, including her struggles with culture, language, and adaptation. She even blacked out her second-grade memories due to the difficulties she encountered.

However, her parents recognized her talent and enrolled her in acting classes at the age of nine. This pivotal decision marked the beginning of Mila’s remarkable journey in the entertainment industry, ultimately leading to her becoming one of Hollywood’s most recognizable and beloved stars. Her story serves as a testament to the resilience and determination of immigrant families pursuing a brighter future for their children.

