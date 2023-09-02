Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s 10-year love story

How Nicole Kidman thrived after leaving Tom Cruise
Miley Cyrus indulges in nostalgia as she looks back on her memorable part in the 2010 movie “The Last Song,” in which she starred alongside her former husband, Liam Hemsworth.
In a recent episode of her “Used to Be Young” TikTok series, the multi-talented singer-songwriter reminisces about the distinctive experience of collaborating with Hemsworth, offering insights into why the film held such a dear spot in her heart.
Miley Cyrus, known for her music and lively personality, looks back on her days working on the movie “The Last Song.” This film, based on a book by Nicholas Sparks, was not just a job for her; it was a special experience that had a big impact on her life.
Cyrus started by explaining how she got the role in the movie. In 2008, she wanted to do a different kind of film than her famous Hannah Montana role. So, she worked on creating “The Last Song” as a project to show her acting skills in a new way.
In a romantic movie, one of the important things is how well the main characters connect with each other. Cyrus talked about how they chose the actor to play her character’s love interest, Will. They had auditions with thousands of actors, and Liam Hemsworth was one of the final three choices.
“The Last Song” is about a rebellious teenager named Ronnie, played by Cyrus. She spends her summer in a little beach town with her dad, Steve, played by Greg Kinnear. Ronnie’s life changes unexpectedly when she meets Will, played by Hemsworth. It’s a touching story about love and finding oneself.
Miley Cyrus emphasized what set “The Last Song” apart. The movie portrayed the authentic connection between two young people who were not only falling in love on screen but also in reality. This genuine bond added a distinctive allure to the film, creating a memorable and meaningful experience for both the actors and the viewers.
The connection between Cyrus and Hemsworth went beyond their work on the movie set. It signified the start of an extraordinary decade-long partnership that witnessed their transition from co-stars to romantic partners and, ultimately, to being married. Even though they eventually parted ways, “The Last Song” still stands as a testament to the love that once united them.
