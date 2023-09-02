Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s 10-year love story

Miley Cyrus indulges in nostalgia as she looks back on her memorable part in the 2010 movie “The Last Song,” in which she starred alongside her former husband, Liam Hemsworth.

In a recent episode of her “Used to Be Young” TikTok series, the multi-talented singer-songwriter reminisces about the distinctive experience of collaborating with Hemsworth, offering insights into why the film held such a dear spot in her heart.