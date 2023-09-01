Miley Cyrus dad Billy Cyrus talks about Firerose romance

Billy Ray Cyrus expresses love for Firerose post-Tish’s wedding.

Good Morning America interview discusses their evolving relationship.

Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell recently married in Malibu.

Billy Ray Cyrus, the estranged father of Miley Cyrus, openly expressed his affection for his new partner, Firerose, just one week after his ex-wife Tish Cyrus married Dominic Purcell. In a recent appearance on Good Morning America, the country singer and Firerose discussed their music and relationship, which has continued to evolve over the past year since their engagement.

“It has been a beautiful whirlwind,” Firerose said of their romance. “I’m just so grateful that I get to live my dreams every day with the love of my life.”

During the Covid-19 epidemic, Billy Ray and Firerose collaborated on music, but their affections for one another shifted after the former split up with Tish in 2022.

After 28 years of marriage, Billy Ray split from Tish, and Firerose stood by him. She described herself as “just the best friend I could possibly be, supporting him” at that time.

“She’s the real deal,” Billy Ray gushed. “When we began sharing the music, it evolved more into, as musical soulmates, to soulmates, happy, pure love that to me, I didn’t know could exist.”

He added, “Again, we’re musicians, first and foremost, both of us. And we found this harmony, and this rhythm, this melody to life.”

The vast age difference between Billy Ray and Firerose when they first started dating drew criticism, but the couple doesn’t seem to mind.

“We’re kind of like peanut butter and jelly,” he insisted. “I’m a left-handed, singer-songwriter from Flatwoods, Ky., and she’s a trained orchestral musician.”

Just a week prior to their affectionate interview, Tish and the Prison Break actor wed in a picturesque ceremony in Malibu.

Miley, Brandi, and Trace Cyrus, Tish, and Billy Ray’s three eldest children, attended the wedding; however, Braison and Noah Cyrus chose to skip the ceremony in favor of Walmart shopping.

