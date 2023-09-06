Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Her True Friendship With Ariana Grande

In her TikTok series “Used To Be Young,” inspired by her latest single, Miley Cyrus reminisced about a playful moment she had with her longtime friend Ariana Grande. In part 34 of the video series, Cyrus looked back on their 2015 performance of Crowded House’s classic “Don’t Dream It’s Over” during her Backyard Sessions. Both of them were dressed in animal onesies while singing with a live band. Cyrus humorously commented on the video, saying, “This is as serious as it can be — me and Ariana Grande in onesies performing in the backyard.”

The throwback video showed Cyrus inquiring about Grande’s animal onesie, which caused her to miss a singing cue. They laughed it off, and Miley Cyrus remembered, “I was flirting with her and she was a little scared. We were having fun!”

Regarding their friendship, Miley Cyrus emphasized, “Ariana’s a real friend. There’s never been a time where I’ve asked her to do something that was important to me that she didn’t come through. And same thing for me with her.”

Ariana Grande, in response to the TikTok video, shared it on her own Instagram Story and affectionately referred to Cyrus as “my sweet.” She added, “Love you always @mileycyrus. we #usedtobeyoung !!!!”

Since their 2015 collaboration, the two musicians have worked together multiple times, including a reunion at Grande’s 2017 One Love Manchester benefit concert. They also joined forces again in 2019 for the collaborative single “Don’t Call Me Angel” with Lana Del Rey, featured in the Charlie’s Angels remake released that year.

