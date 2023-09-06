Miley Cyrus Reflects On Glastonbury & Relationship With Liam Hemsworth

In her recent TikTok recap video titled “Used to Be Young,” Miley Cyrus openly discussed the end of her marriage with Liam Hemsworth and the decision to perform at Glastonbury on the same day. She revealed, “So, Glastonbury was in June [2019], which was when the decision had been made that me and Liam’s commitment to [no longer] be married really came from a place of love first because we’d been together for 10 years.” She emphasized that the decision was also influenced by trauma and the need to rebuild quickly.

Cyrus went on to disclose that the day of her performance at Glastonbury was the same day she decided to split from Hemsworth. She acknowledged that at that time, her focus was on her work, the performance, and her on-stage persona. However, she expressed a newfound importance in prioritizing the human aspect over her career.

Reflecting on her relationship with Hemsworth, Cyrus mentioned that they initially connected while filming “The Last Song” in 2010, where they portrayed love interests Ronnie and Will. She shared that their chemistry was undeniable, and it marked the beginning of a 10-year relationship.

To sum it up, Miley Cyrus discussed the end of her marriage with Liam Hemsworth and her Glastonbury performance on the same day, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing human connections over career aspirations.

