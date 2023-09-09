Millie Bobby Brown let her fiancé doing her makeup look, watch

Millie Bobby Brown and her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, did something different. They made a video on Millie’s YouTube channel, Florence By Mills, where they showed how to put on makeup. Jake isn’t an expert at makeup, but he did it with lots of excitement, and it was both cute and funny to watch.

At the beginning of the video, Jake introduced himself and their mission for the day: “Hi everybody, my name’s Jake, and this is Millie, as you know, and today I have been asked to do Millie’s makeup, which I am very excited to do. This is a first for me putting her makeup on. And yeah, we’re gonna see what happens.” He also teased that they would be answering some “hot couples questions” along the way.