Millie Bobby Brown let her fiancé doing her makeup look, watch

Khloe Kardashian’s Niece Nod Amidst Blac Chyna Drama
Khloe Kardashian, known as the reigning "best Kardashian auntie," recently showcased her...
In the world of social media, celebrities are always finding new ways to connect with their fans. Millie Bobby Brown, the famous actress from Stranger Things, recently did something special with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi.
They made a fun video where they showed how to do makeup. It was funny, sweet, and showed how much they care about each other.
Millie Bobby Brown and her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, did something different. They made a video on Millie’s YouTube channel, Florence By Mills, where they showed how to put on makeup. Jake isn’t an expert at makeup, but he did it with lots of excitement, and it was both cute and funny to watch.
At the beginning of the video, Jake introduced himself and their mission for the day: “Hi everybody, my name’s Jake, and this is Millie, as you know, and today I have been asked to do Millie’s makeup, which I am very excited to do. This is a first for me putting her makeup on. And yeah, we’re gonna see what happens.” He also teased that they would be answering some “hot couples questions” along the way.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.