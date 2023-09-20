Advertisement
Millie Bobby Brown talks about her engagement with Jake Bongiovi
  • Millie Bobby Brown opened up about her engagement with Jake Bongiovi and described it as nice.
  • The actress also revealed she does feel different in her interview with Greg James.
  • Millie also revealed she wants to be the different daughter-in-law of Jon Bon Jovi.
Millie Bobby Brown, the talented actress from Stranger Things, is getting married to her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi.

She’s really excited about her upcoming wedding and shared lots of details about it. When she met Jake, she felt he was the right person for her, and she wanted to spend her life with him. In a recent interview with BBC Radio 1’s Greg James in London, she talked about her engagement. Millie and Jake got engaged after dating for two years.

In a recent interview on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast show with Greg James in London, Millie Bobby Brown talked about how happy she is about her engagement. The Stranger Things star also discussed her relationship with her 21-year-old fiancé, Jake Bongiovi.

Millie Bobby Brown Shares Sweet Couple Selfie with Her Fiancé: 'I Stan Jake Bongiovi'

She said, “I’m married. It’s nice, it’s fun, and it does feel different. People said, ‘it’s not going to be any different,’ but it kind of is.” Brown made an appearance to discuss her debut novel, Nineteen Steps, during which she opened up about her engagement.

Meanwhile, the Enola Holmes actress and Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi got engaged in April this year, after two years of dating.

