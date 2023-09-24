Minal khan baby shower cheerful moment in one video

Minal Khan’s Baby shower is only a girls’ gathering party,

The social media is abuzz with full of emotions when Aima Khan, the renowned Pakistani actress, shares a glimpse of her sister Minals Khan’s baby shower, the event venue is an extravagant setting, the celebration is filled with joy, laughter, and love.

Minal Khan's Baby shower is only a girls' gathering party, and everyone is enjoying the joyful moments the Khala-to-be is also excited and giving her sister's blessing.

Minal got married to Ahsan Mohsin Ikram and earlier this year she is expecting her first child. The event is full of stunning floral backdrop, complete with baby pink and powder blue hues. Minal also cut the baby shower cake with a huge smile on her face.

The videos show a detailed glimpse of the event, the actress was surrounded by close friends and family. Guests at the event showered the soon-to-be mother with blessings and gifts, making the occasion all the more special.

