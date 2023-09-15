Mission Raniganj: Akshay Kumar Honors Jaswant Singh Gill On Engineers Day

Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of the film “Mission Raniganj.”

Akshay expressed his gratitude for portraying Jaswant Singh Gill.

“Mission Raniganj,” boasts a talented ensemble cast.

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar, recognized for his consistent film output, averaging around four to five films annually, is now preparing for the release of the biographical drama “Mission Raniganj” following the immense success of “OMG 2.” The film is centered on the life of engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, credited with saving over 60 miners during the 1989 Raniganj coalfields disaster.

On September 15th, Akshay Kumar marked Engineers Day by sharing an image of engineer Jaswant Singh Gill on his Instagram account. In his caption, the actor expressed that he never envisioned himself pursuing an engineering career but found the opportunity to portray a courageous and intelligent engineer like Jaswant Singh Gill in the upcoming film “Mission Raniganj.” He wrote, “Happy #EngineersDay. I could never even imagine myself studying hard to be an engineer. But then I got an opportunity to play a brave, intelligent engineer like Jaswant Singh Gill ji in #MissionRaniganj. माँ बाप की इच्छा पूरी हो गई (parents’ wish fulfilled).”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Advertisement

Akshay’s forthcoming film “Mission Raniganj” is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Pooja Entertainment. Penned by Vipul K. Rawal, the cast includes Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, and Rajesh Sharma, among others. Initially titled “Capsule Gill” and later “The Great Indian Rescue,” the film’s name was eventually changed to “Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue.” It is scheduled for theatrical release on October 6.

Besides “Mission Raniganj,” Akshay Kumar has a lineup of other films in the works. These include the comedy film “Welcome to the Jungle,” the third installment in the “Welcome” franchise, directed by Ahmed Khan. The announcement video recently featured the major cast members performing an acapella. Akshay is also set to appear in Ali Abbas Zafar’s “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,” the Marathi film “Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat,” the remake of “Soorarai Pottru,” “Sky Force,” and “Hera Pheri 3.”

Also Read Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome 3’ Shoot Paused Amid Payment Dispute Welcome 3 is the third installment in the Welcome film franchise. The...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.