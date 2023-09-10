The 47-year-old actor, who is married to Justin Mikita, has two sons named Beckett (three years old) and Sullivan (nine months old). He mentioned that he’s finding it challenging to balance the different stages of life that his sons are currently in.

He told InTouch magazine: “They’re really good! My biggest parenting challenge right now is potty training one while the other one is no-where near that. Juggling the different stages can be hard.”

Asked if there is a chance of any more kids in the future, Jesse replied: “One thousand percent no. This is it!”

Meanwhile, ‘The Class’ star went on to add that he hopes to “lead by example” if his children ever decide to pursue a career in showbusiness.

He added: “I hope I lead by example. My career makes me very happy, and I want to be able to do that and be a great dad to them. I want them to do things that they are passionate about and that make them happy!”

Advertisement When not on TV, Jesse has had a successful run on Broadway, winning a Tony Award. More recently, he started a podcast called 'Dinner's on Me.' He particularly enjoyed having his 'Modern Family' co-star Julie Bowen as a guest on the podcast because she's like a sister to him. Asked about his favourite roles, he added: "I really enjoyed my time doing 'Take Me Out' on Broadway last season. I won a Tony Award for it, so that obviously my [favourite] experience. "Oh gosh, I mean, 11 years with Julie Bowen I have a lot! She's basically like a sister to me. A lot of my good memories are actually from after the show ended. I call her up about parenting advice all the time. She's very good at it."