Mohamed Al-Fayed, father of Princess Diana’s friend Dodi, dies at 94

Mohamed Al-Fayed passed away at the age of 94.

His family confirmed his peaceful passing on August 30, 2023.

Al-Fayed was a prominent Egyptian billionaire.

Princess Diana’s boyfriend at the time of her passing, Dodi, was fathered by Mohamed Al-Fayed, who passed away at the age of 94.

His family issued a statement via Fullham FC on Friday, “Mrs Mohamed Al Fayed, her children and grandchildren wish to confirm that her beloved husband, their father and their grandfather, Mohamed, has passed away peacefully of old age on Wednesday August 30, 2023.”

Al-Fayed was renowned as the outspoken billionaire Egyptian business mogul who revolutionized the Fulham Football Club and the British Harrods department store. Following his arrival in the UK in the 1970s, he also controlled a number of opulent facilities. He also had a 40-year ownership of the famed Ritz Hotel in Paris, according to the international media.

The billionaire also launched a campaign against the British Royal Family following the tragic car crash in 1997 that claimed the life of his first son, Dodi, from his marriage to Saudi Arabian author Samira Khashoggi (who was the aunt of the late political journalist Jamal Khashoggi).

Dodi had crossed paths with Princess Diana through his involvement in his father’s business at Harrods, a store she frequented. Following Diana’s separation from Dr. Hasnat Khan in the summer of 1997, Dodi extended an invitation to Diana and her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, to join his family for a vacation in the south of France.

Their relationship, however, was short-lived, lasting only 30 days before the tragic accident occurred. Al-Fayed strongly believed that the crash was not an accident but a deliberate act, and he held deep resentment towards the Royal Family.

He also provided financial support for a documentary titled “Unlawful Killing” in 2011, which presented his version of events surrounding the incident. The film was never officially released due to concerns about potential lawsuits for defamation.

