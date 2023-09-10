Momina Iqbal Reveals Exciting Details About Her Marriage

Momina Iqbal is a stunning and talented Pakistani television actress.

Momina Iqbal is a stunning, lovely, and brilliant Pakistani television actress. The lovely actress made her acting debut in 2018 with the drama “Parlour Wali Larki,” directed by Nadia Afgan.

She played Maryam, the main character. She has also appeared in a number of noteworthy dramas, including “Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3,” “Ishq Mein Kaafir,” “Ajnabi Lage Zindagi,” and “Ehd-e-Wafa.”

Her latest achievements include dramas such as “Grift,” “Mere Humnasheen,” “Samjhota,” and “Sila E Muhabbat.”

She is now enthralling people in ARY Digital’s drama series “Ehsaan Faramosh,” where she plays Falak with Humayun Ashraf.

She recently appeared on Momin Saqib’s show Had Kardi, where she discussed her marriage. While discussing her nuptials, the attractive actor blushed.

She stated that she will marry the man she feels she should marry. “I can’t talk much about my marriage in front of my brother because he’s sitting right here,” she explained, “but the guy should be good and he shouldn’t fight; the silent person will be a good option.”

