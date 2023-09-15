Momina Iqbal shares pictures from Umrah Journey

Momina Iqbal is a talented and charming Pakistani television actress.

She has gained popularity through her roles in various dramas.

She can be seen in the drama series “Ehsaan Faramosh.”

Advertisement

Momina Iqbal is a talented and charming Pakistani television actress who ventured into the world of showbiz in 2018. She has gained popularity through her roles in various dramas, including “Parlour Wali Larki,” “Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3,” “Ishq Mein Kaafir,” “Ajnabi Lage Zindagi,” “Ehd-e-Wafa,” “Grift,” “Mere Humnasheen,” “Samjhota,” and “Sila E Muhabbat.” Currently, she can be seen in the drama series “Ehsaan Faramosh,” where she takes on a negative character. Momina Iqbal is not only stunning and confident but also immensely talented, and her presence in dramas and shows is adored by her fans.

Recently, this exceptional actor, Momina Iqbal, is in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, accompanied by her younger brother. She has been visiting the sacred and revered sites, and her Instagram profile is adorned with captivating pictures that beautifully capture the serenity of holy places like Makkah and Madina. Fans are genuinely appreciated and like Momina Iqbal’s pictures from her spiritual journey.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Momina Iqbal Reveals Exciting Details About Her Marriage Momina Iqbal is a stunning and talented Pakistani television actress. She made...