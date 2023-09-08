Mortal Kombat 1 fans excited for Megan Fox’s casting as Nitara

Nitara is an interesting character because she’s a bit of both good and bad, as Megan Fox explains in the video. She’s on a mission to help her people, which makes her character more layered and interesting. This complexity is likely to make her one of the standout characters in Mortal Kombat 1.

For Megan Fox, being a part of Mortal Kombat 1 is not just a job; it’s something she really cares about. She mentions that she grew up playing Mortal Kombat, so this opportunity is very special to her. In her own words, she says, “I can’t believe that I’m providing the voice for a character in the new game.”