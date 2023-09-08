Advertisement
Mortal Kombat 1 fans excited for Megan Fox’s casting as Nitara

Articles
Fans are really excited about the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 game! It’s going to be available on September 19 on different game systems. The cool thing is they’ve added a new character named Nitara, who is a mysterious vampire, and she’s voiced by Megan Fox.

Nitara is a special fighter in Mortal Kombat 1. She comes from a creepy and mysterious place called Vaeternus. Her job in the game is to keep her vampire group safe, which makes her a tough opponent and an interesting character.

She has sharp claws, fangs, and can do amazing things in the air, so she’s going to be a memorable part of the Mortal Kombat world.

Megan Fox, who is famous for her acting, is the one who provides the voice for Nitara. In a recent video from NetherRealm Studios, we get a sneak peek of what this interesting character is like in the game. Megan Fox not only does the voice but also talks about her excitement for the game in the video.

Nitara is an interesting character because she’s a bit of both good and bad, as Megan Fox explains in the video. She’s on a mission to help her people, which makes her character more layered and interesting. This complexity is likely to make her one of the standout characters in Mortal Kombat 1.

For Megan Fox, being a part of Mortal Kombat 1 is not just a job; it’s something she really cares about. She mentions that she grew up playing Mortal Kombat, so this opportunity is very special to her. In her own words, she says, “I can’t believe that I’m providing the voice for a character in the new game.”

