MTV VMAs 2023: Did Selena Gomez just shade Chris Brown?

Gomez clinched the Best Afrobeats award at the 2023 MTV VMAs for her collaboration on Calm Down.

Selena Gomez’s reaction to Chris Brown’s MTV VMA nomination has gone viral. As the nominees for Best R&B were announced at the 2023 MTV VMAs, cameras captured Gomez scrunching her nose when Brown’s name was read out. The Independent has contacted Gomez’s representative for comment.

This unexpected reaction sparked a debate on social media, with some people wondering if Gomez was expressing disapproval of Brown’s nomination.

Advertisement Selena Gomez reacts to “Chris Brown” being mentioned at the #VMA pic.twitter.com/szPVYCDzg8 — Selena Gomez Charts (@SGchartupdate) September 13, 2023

At the same event, Selena Gomez won an award for her work on a song called “Calm Down” by Rema, in the Best Afrobeats category. This showed that she is really good at making different kinds of music and made her fans and other musicians proud of her.

The Independent also pointed out that Chris Brown’s nomination has been met with controversy due to his history of assault allegations.

In 2009, he pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend, Rihanna. He has also been accused of assaulting other women, but he has denied all of these allegations.

