Kristin Cavallari believes that her image in the public has been managed...
Demi Lovato had an exciting performance at the VMAs, and Taylor Swift had a great time watching it. Swift enjoyed herself by dancing and singing along to all the performances at the MTV VMAs this year, including those by Olivia Rodrigo and Dua Lipa.
However, what got fans’ attention was when Swift danced and sang along to Demi Lovato’s performance of “Cool for the Summer.” Fans shared this video on social media, and when Lovato saw one fan’s post, she had a cute reaction.
At the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift showed her support for Demi Lovato. While Demi was performing on stage, Taylor Swift was seen clapping for her. Both singers are famous and have backgrounds in Disney.
On September 12, the 33-year-old Taylor Swift won nine awards at the MTV Awards. She didn’t let her success make her arrogant; instead, she made sure to show love and support to her colleagues.
A fan recorded a video of Taylor Swift happily dancing, which was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter). Demi Lovato saw the video and responded with three smiling faces with hearts emoji.
