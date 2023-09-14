Demi Lovato made an amazing performance at the VMAs this year.

Taylor Swift couldn’t help but groove to the beats of Lovato’s performance.

At the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor Swift showed her support for Demi Lovato. While Demi was performing on stage, Taylor Swift was seen clapping for her. Both singers are famous and have backgrounds in Disney. On September 12, the 33-year-old Taylor Swift won nine awards at the MTV Awards. She didn't let her success make her arrogant; instead, she made sure to show love and support to her colleagues. A fan recorded a video of Taylor Swift happily dancing, which was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter). Demi Lovato saw the video and responded with three smiling faces with hearts emoji.