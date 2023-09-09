Nadia Hussain Speaks Out on Rising Youth Depression

Nadia Hussain is a businesswoman, supermodel, and actor.

Nadia Hussain is a businesswoman, supermodel, and actor. She has advanced significantly in her work and now owns a large brand and appears as an expert on several programmes.

She is also a mother to adolescent children, so she understands parenting and how to navigate the world.

She was a guest on the FHM Podcast, where she discussed the rising rate of depression among today’s youth.

She stated that not only young ladies, but also young boys, are suffering from depression these days.

She stated that while there has been an increase in global awareness and use of social media, there has also been an increase in negative repercussions.

These factors have contributed to childhood depression, but parents are now aware and may assist their children.

She also discussed her thoughts on botox and other procedures. She stated that this is a service she offers at her salons and that she believes individuals can obtain anything they want if they want to. She further stated that there are no negative side effects and that it is a safe practise.

