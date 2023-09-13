Nadir Ali’s colleague expressed disappointment on Nadir Ali’s changed behaviour

Nadir Ali has gained recent fame through his controversial podcast interviews.

Amir Baba expressed disappointment over Nadir’s changed behavior.

Fans welcomed Amir Chapati back and discussed Nadir Ali’s behavior.

Nadir Ali, a renowned YouTuber known for his viral prank videos on the YouTube channel P4Pakao, has recently gained immense popularity due to his controversial cross-questioning approach in podcasts. His YouTube channel continues to generate substantial earnings.

Recently, Nadir Ali’s former colleague, Amir Baba, also recognized as Amir Chapati, expressed his frustration and disappointment regarding Nadir Ali’s altered behavior. Amir Baba mentioned that Nadir Ali appeared to have completely forgotten about their past association. He pointed out that he had introduced Nadir on the show “Zara Hat Kay,” which they used to host for mainstream media. He recalled, “Nadir Ali was initially part of the prank team, but later, he launched his own channel, P4Pakao.” Amir Baba noted a significant shift in Nadir Ali’s demeanor, especially since the success of his YouTube show, P4 Pakao. He attempted to reach out to his former colleagues, including Nadir Ali, but received no response. He added, “I want to convey a message to all my colleagues who have achieved fame that they should be responsive to younger talents and provide them opportunities to work.”

Fans expressed their delight at seeing the well-known prankster and comedian after a prolonged absence, recalling his name, Amir Chapati. They also shared their opinions about Nadir Ali’s behavior in the comments section.

