Naimal Khawar looks chic in her Tokyo Vacations pictures

Naimal Khawar was loved by millions of people after her film debut in Verna, she was noticed by everyone and then she did an incredible job in the drama Anaa, after that, she announced that she was leaving acting and got married to superstar Hamza Ali Abbasi.

The couple is now blessed with a son and now she is enjoying traveling all over the world. She is very close to her family and is always spotted with her family and friends. She recently shared a picture from her Tokyo, Japan trip,

In the pictures she can be spotted in a restaurant eating some sweet dish with her son, in another picture she can be seen with her friends. The trio is chilling and having a great time.

