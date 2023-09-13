Nana Patekar opens up about hit films that spark speculation 

Nana Patekar criticizes a recent hit film as “ghinoni”.

Many people believe he is referring to Gadar 2.

Patekar says some films work because they are forced on people.

Nana Patekar is gearing up for his return to the silver screen in Vivek Agnihotri’s upcoming film, “The Vaccine War,” whose trailer was unveiled on Tuesday. During a media event in Mumbai for the trailer launch, Nana expressed his opinions about a recent film that he found quite distasteful but has seen significant success at the box office.

Some people speculated whether the comments were alluding to Shah Rukh Khan’s movies “Jawan” and “Pathaan” or Akshay Kumar’s “OMG 2.” However, many believed the actor was not just criticizing “Gadar 2” but also its director, Anil Sharma, for choosing to cast his son Utkarsh Sharma in the film, despite his recent films like “Genius” in 2018 not performing well at the box office.

Nana said, “Ab jis tarah ki filmein hit ho rahi hain… maine kal ek film jo bahut hi hit hui maine dekhi woh… Main matlab puri dekhi nahi pa raha tha. Lekin woh filmein bahut chalti hain. Ab mujhe lagta hai ki baar-baar hum iss tarike ka material dikhake logo ko majboor kartein hain yeh pasand karne ke liye (The kind of movies being made today are such that the other day I saw a recent hit film and I could not even sit through it. I feel by making such movies again and again, we force people to watch them).”

Patekar further said, “Main actor hoon. Kal main apne bete ko actor banana chahta hoon, uski aukat ho na ho. Lekin main toh thopna chahta hoon aap ke upar. Ek film uski gir jaye, chalo doosri film mein main loonga, teesri film mein bhi… dus filmein hone ke baad apko uski buraiyan kam nazar aane lagti hain. Aur ahista-ahista usko aap apnane lagte ho. Aur ek din woh humare sar pe baithta hai. Aisa aaj woh chitra hai hamare yahan films ka. Kuch aisi ghinoni films hai, aur woh (filmmakers) humko dekhne pe majboor karte hain, aur humko ahista-ahista lagta hai ki ‘Nahi ye hi achi film hai’ (I am an actor and tomorrow I will give my son many chances in films and force people to watch him, whether he deserves it or not. Some disgusting films are working and with time people will start saying they are good films as they will get used to seeing them).”

One person tweeted, Sharing the actor’s video, “Agree with critic Nana Patekar (thumbs up emoji)… He is referring to Pathaan, Jawan, Gadar 2 or maybe OMG 2. And the direct taunt on nepotism!” A person also said, “Gadar 2 ki baat chal rahi hai (He is talking about Gadar 2).

Another one said, “Nepotism to sirf Gadar 2 mein tha (Nepotism was there only in Gadar 2)… Utkarsh Sharma.” The film, which featured director Anil Sharma’s son Utkarsh Sharma in a leading role alongside Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, was also criticized by another Twitter user. “See the full video. Nana is actually talking about Gadar 2 going by the reference of Anil Sharma’s son.”

Some also mocked Nana. One person said, “Gadar 2 mein kya kharabi hai. Aur ye Nana insecure hai itna kyunki iski khud ki film aa rahi hai isiliye ro raha hai (What is wrong with Gadar 2. He is feeling insecure as his film is releasing soon).” Another wrote, “Ghinoni toh koi bhi film nahi hai jo aayi hai, chahe wo Pathaan, Jawan, Gadar 2 ya OMG 2 ho. Inko iss baat ka gussa hai ki inko film offer nahi hoti bus (None of these recent hits were disgusting. Nana is just upset that none of these films were offered to him).”

