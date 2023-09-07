Nauman Masood breaks down in tears while talking about his mother

Nauman Masood is a well-known Pakistani television actor who rose to prominence after his debut drama serial Shahbaz aired on PTV.

His most notable project was the drama programme Bandhan from the PTV Islamabad centre. The actor’s drama Neend was likewise well received.

Viewers adored his on-screen partnership with Maria Wasti. Fans also adored his on-screen combination in Bandhan with Nadia Khan. Samreen Nauman and Nauman Masood are blissfully married.

Nauman Masood recently appeared on Madeha Naqvi’s show, where he spoke about his late mother.

When asked about his mother, Nauman Masood stated that he never felt his mother had died. “I feel that she is around me, I visit her grave, I keep it clean but still I never feel like rushing to her grave because I feel her presence around me, yes, I pray for her in Namaz, I recite for her but never felt she is not with me, I also see her in my wife and in my daughter “.

Nauman Masood said. When discussing his mother’s death, Nauman Masood became emotional and tearful. He said, “I left Karachi because of my mother’s passing because I wanted to get rid of her countless memories. I think that I left Karachi because I couldn’t bear her loss, I don’t want to cry but happens”.

