Nayanthara Skips ‘Jawan’ Success Event, Shares Cute Snap with Her Son

Nayanthara was unable to attend the ‘Jawan’ success event in Mumbai.

She sent a heartfelt message to the media.

Jawan has achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing ₹700 crore in global box office earnings.

Nayanthara, who stars alongside Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Jawan,’ was unable to attend the film’s recent success event in Mumbai. Instead, she shared a late-night Instagram story featuring one of her twins, explaining her absence to fans.

She revealed that she had other commitments, including celebrating her mother’s birthday and focusing on the launch of her skincare brand.

Nayanthara recently posted a black-and-white photo featuring herself and one of her sons seated on a couch, gazing at the beautiful scenery outside their window. Nayanthara and her husband, Vignesh Shivan, are proud parents of one-year-old twins named Uyir and Ulag.

Nayanthara couldn’t attend the ‘Jawan’ event in person, but she sent a heartfelt video message that was played during the event. In her message, she conveyed her wish to be there with the media, expressed her deep appreciation for the overwhelming love and support she received, emphasizing its significance to her.

Additionally, she extended her congratulations to Shah Rukh Khan and commended his enthusiasm.

Over the weekend, Vignesh took to his Instagram Stories to offer a sneak peek of a picturesque location, where preparations were in full swing for a photo shoot related to Nayanthara’s beauty brand. “Cute shoot day for @9skinofficial with @nayanthara,” He captioned the video featuring water droplets descending onto lotus leaves within a small body of water, surrounded by numerous vibrant flowers. He called it a “pretty place” in another Instagram Story.

Directed by Atlee, the film ‘Jawan’ has achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing ₹700 crore in global box office earnings. To mark this success, the entire film crew gathered on Friday for a celebratory event.

The event saw the presence of prominent figures including Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, music director Anirudh Ravichander, singer Raja Kumari, and others, joining Atlee in the festivities.

Shah Rukh Khan made a statement at the ‘Jawan’ event, “It’s a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints.

There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever.”

