Nayanthara Wishes Birthday To Atlee, Leaves Fans Puzzled

Nayanthara and Atlee have worked together on multiple films.

On Atlee’s birthday, Nayanthara shared behind-the-scenes photos from “Jawan.”

Shah Rukh Khan also wished Atlee a happy birthday with a tribute post.

Nayanthara and Atlee, who share a close friendship and have collaborated on three films, including Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut in “Jawan,” have recently been plagued by rumors of tension. Allegedly, Nayanthara was dissatisfied with how her role was portrayed in “Jawan.” However, despite these rumors, Nayanthara extended a warm birthday message to Atlee.

On Atlee’s birthday, Nayanthara took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photos from the set of “Jawan” as part of her birthday wishes to him. The photos depicted Nayanthara and Atlee sharing moments of laughter and exchanging notes.

In her message, Nayanthara expressed her pride in Atlee, stating, “Happy birthday Atlee. So proud of u.” This post indirectly suggests that all is well between them, despite the rumors of a fallout. Various media reports have suggested that Nayanthara was unhappy with Atlee following the release of “Jawan.” According to a report, Nayanthara was displeased because Deepika Padukone’s cameo appeared more significant than her role in the film. It’s also mentioned that she may not consider taking up any more Bollywood projects in the near future.

A source said, “She has been very upset with Atlee because her role was edited down in the film. Furthermore, Deepika’s character was given more prominence while Nayanthara’s part was noticeably reduced.” Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan also wished Atlee a happy birthday, sharing a behind-the-scenes video of the song “Faraatta” as a tribute. SRK commented, “Done more than a few songs with @deepikapadukone… but nothing like a love song done the Atlee way!!! Happy Birthday my friend @Atlee_dir! Thank u for this #Faraatta of a song… To first meetings, first love, that Faraatta feeling!”

“Jawan” marked both Nayanthara and Atlee’s Bollywood debut and has been a box office success, grossing over Rs 800 crore globally. The film features Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist and boasts an ensemble cast including Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, among others, with Deepika Padukone making a cameo appearance.

