Neha Rajpoot & Shahbaz Taseer Share How They Met

Neha Rajpoot and Shahbaz Taseer’s unexpected wedding surprised fans.

They revealed that their first meeting occurred through a mutual friend.

Neha’s parents couldn’t attend her wedding due to the war situation in Ukraine.

Neha Rajpoot and Shahbaz Taseer’s wedding announcement initially took their fans by surprise as they were prominent figures in different fields. The revelation was particularly astonishing because Shahbaz Taseer had previously been married to Maheen Ghani, with whom he shared a charming daughter. This unexpected union with the well-known model Neha Rajpoot generated significant interest among their followers. It’s worth noting that Maheen Ghani and Shahbaz Taseer have since divorced.

In recent interviews, these two Pakistani celebrities have shared the details of their love story. Regarding their first encounter, Shahbaz and Neha explained that their initial interactions took place through a mutual acquaintance. They first met at a dinner hosted by a common friend, and after a series of meetings, they decided to embark on their marital journey. Shahbaz Taseer disclosed that he was the one who initiated the relationship by proposing to Neha. He noted, “It wasn’t easy, but we got married, and now we have a beautiful child with another one on the way (now born).

Neha Rajpoot added that although she originally hails from Lahore, she spent her formative years in Ukraine, where her parents continue to reside. Approximately eight years ago, she relocated to Pakistan. Neha also mentioned that due to the war situation in Ukraine, her parents couldn’t attend her wedding. She confessed that she had no prior knowledge of Shahbaz Taseer before their initial meeting.

