Neitizens called Junaid Niazi a cry baby

Junaid Niazi is a new actor in the industry.

He gained a lot of popularity in such a short time.

He started her career with the drama serial Sinf e Aahan.

Advertisement

Junaid Niazi is a new actor in the industry, but he gained a lot of popularity in such a short time. He started her career with the drama serial Sinf e Aahan, after that he was a part of many dramas and his recent Baby Baji was a sensation. Junaid Niazi also became a part of Pakistan’s biggest reality show Tamasha season 2 and became a 2nd runner-up.

Junaid is married to journalist Shajia Niazi and together they have a beautiful daughter. He is a very emotional person and he does not care about what people are saying about him as he cries when he feels like it even on live television. After the show ends, the Baby Baji actor goes to the Javeria and Saud house to meet them and becomes emotional.

Fans think Junaid is involved in overacting and give him a crybaby tag. They think he cries a bit too much and are fed up with watching it.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Javeria Saud Qasmi (@javeria_saud_official) Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and worldwide.

Also Read Junaid Niazi tells how his wife supported him financially Junaid Jamshed Niazi debuted his career with a project as big as...