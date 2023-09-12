Nelly confirms romance with Ashanti

Nelly has officially confirmed that he and Ashanti have revived their romantic relationship.

She chuckled and replied, “Yeah, we’re cool again.”

Advertisement

After much discussion and speculation, Nelly has officially confirmed that he and Ashanti have revived their romantic relationship.

This revelation occurred during Nelly’s recent appearance on the “Boss Moves with Rasheeda” series, hosted by Rasheeda Frost. Rasheeda didn’t beat around the bush and asked directly, “So, have you and Ashanti gotten back together?”

Nelly chuckled and replied, “Yeah, we’re cool again.”

The rapper from St. Louis clarified that their reconciliation wasn’t something they had planned, but he believes that the time they spent apart ultimately turned out to be beneficial for both of them.

“I think it surprised both of us, though. It wasn’t anything that was, like, planned. I think we both was pretty much doing what we do. But sometimes being separate, you understand one another more.”

He observed that he’s content with the relationship because it no longer carries the same sense of “pressure” they experienced before.

Advertisement

“It’s no pressure. Before, I felt like both of us were doing what we were doing career wise. And when you’ve got so many people in the middle of it, it can be tough.”

Advertisement As per The Shade Room’s report, this latest update follows a series of events involving Ashanti and Nelly, including being photographed holding hands at the Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan Garcia fight on April 22. These photos led to immediate speculation about the potential revival of their romance. In the past year, the duo also added fuel to the fire when they shared an onstage performance of “Body On Me.” When questioned about their relationship status afterward, Ashanti playfully described it as “cool,” leaving room for curiosity. Also Read Kate Winslet on why she never hesitated from doing nude scenes Kate Winslet opened up about doing nude scenes despite experiencing backlash early... Advertisement