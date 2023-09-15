Netizen finds Hania Aamir’s Doppelgänger in Pakistan

She has been making waves for her striking appearance.

Nisha Sultan, originally from Golodass in District Ghizer.

Tehsil Punial, Gilgit-Baltistan, began her netball journey just five years ago.

Advertisement

Let’s meet Nisha Sultan, the captain of the Pakistan women’s netball team, who has been making waves not just for her exceptional skills but also for her striking appearance.

Nisha’s vibrant personality, captivating facial features, and infectious smile have led many to notice an astonishing resemblance between her and the popular actress Hania Aamir. This uncanny likeness has left people on social media in fits of laughter, sharing their humorous reactions to this unexpected doppelgänger discovery.

The internet has been buzzing with imaginative theories, with fans playfully suggesting everything from parallel universes to the possibility of a long-lost sibling connection, all fueled by the intriguing similarity between the two.

Nisha Sultan, originally from Golodass in District Ghizer, Tehsil Punial, Gilgit-Baltistan, began her netball journey just five years ago. Since then, she has become a source of pride for Pakistan, serving as the captain of the women’s netball team and achieving remarkable success in international tournaments. Additionally, Nisha is a model who frequently shares stunning photos from her shoots on her Instagram, garnering a considerable following.

Considering Nisha’s incredible journey in the Pakistan women’s netball team and her outstanding accomplishments in sports, it’s clear that she would be a fantastic choice if her inspirational story were ever turned into a sports film.

On the other hand, Hania Aamir is a prominent figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry, known for her charming personality and striking beauty. She has made a name for herself through her roles in various successful drama serials, earning her a special place in the hearts of viewers.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Hania Aamir and Ahmed Ali dance video give the nostalgic vibe Hania Aamir is a remarkable blend of beauty and talent. She has...