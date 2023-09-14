Netizens give Advice to Aishwarya Rai doppelganger

Celebrity look-alikes tend to grab significant attention on social media.

Celebrity look-alikes tend to grab significant attention both on social media and in the mainstream media. It’s a phenomenon that occurs worldwide, and the latest example in Pakistan is Kanwal Cheema, an entrepreneur who is going viral on the internet because of her striking resemblance to Aishwarya Rai, the renowned Bollywood actress and former Miss World.

Kanwal Cheema is frequently compared to Aishwarya Rai, mainly due to her makeup and hairstyle choices, which closely resemble the iconic Bollywood star. Her eye makeup, in particular, resembles Aishwarya Rai’s, which has sparked conversations and discussions about her appearance, sometimes overshadowing her professional endeavors.

