New four K-dramas will soon release on Netflix in October

South Korean dramas are gaining fame day by day and winning the hearts of people, especially on Netflix. In a recent research, it was clarified that about three-fifths of Netflix’s users have watched a Korean show.

Here is a list of Korean dramas which will launch in next month:

Doona!

Doona is Netflix’s most awaited romantic drama which is set to release in October, in this drama it features a star-studded cast. The series promises to be a heartwarming tale of love, dreams, and the unexpected twists of fate.

Ballerina

Ballerina is one of the Netflix thriller movies released on Netflix, the film was directed by Lee Chung Hyun, the film story is based on Ju who works as a bodyguard, he specializes in many physical activities such as martial arts, and sword fighting, gunmanship, and motorcycle riding.

Castaway Diva

‘Castaway Diva’ is a romantic comedy film, this story is based on a girl who drifted out onto a deserted island while on her way to Seoul to partake in an audition to become a singer.

It is a series-based film that will debut on Netflix on October 21 on weekends i.e. Saturday and Sunday.

The Moon That Rises in the Day

This story is based on the kind of time machine that comes and goes in the past and in the present. The story will move around a man whose time has stopped and a woman who flows like a river.

