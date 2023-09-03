Nida Yasir, Sadia Imam and Fiza Ali reveal their electricity bill

The situation in Pakistan regarding electricity prices has become extremely challenging.

The situation in Pakistan regarding electricity prices has become extremely challenging for the general public. Many people are facing exorbitant bills this month, leading to distressing consequences like suicides. Several cities are witnessing large-scale protests against the high electricity prices, which have surged to almost 60 rupees per unit, and there are reports suggesting it might go as high as 90 rupees. This steep increase has left people struggling to afford basic necessities like food and utility bills, making life increasingly difficult for everyone.

The soaring electricity costs can be attributed to Independent Power Producer (IPP) projects initiated by the previous government. The situation has worsened due to economic mismanagement and an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Even individuals considered relatively well-off are finding it challenging to cope with the soaring tariffs. Prominent figures in the entertainment industry, like Nadia Khan, have highlighted the severity of the issue.

Sadia Imam, for instance, shared that her electricity bill amounted to a staggering 67,000 rupees. In response, she decided to switch her home to solar energy to tackle the soaring costs, but she still received a bill of 19,000 rupees after the conversion.

Nida Yasir disclosed that despite being away on vacation with her family for half a month, she received a bill of 1 lakh rupees. She is now making efforts to reduce energy consumption and is considering a costly transition to solar energy.

Fiza Ali, too, was shocked to receive a bill of 67,000 rupees, even though she was traveling and didn’t use a lot of air conditioning.

Nadia Khan herself received a bill amounting to 75,000 rupees, despite not being at her residence this month due to work commitments and a visit to her father in Islamabad.

