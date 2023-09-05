Nida Yasir & Zohreh Aamir becomes the victim of Online Scam

Online shopping has become both a habit and a necessity in our modern world.

Online shopping has become both a habit and a necessity in our modern world. With two years of lockdown pushing us towards the digital realm, we now find ourselves browsing and ordering a wide range of products online, from kitchenware to clothing and shoes.

However, this convenience comes with a downside. Many small businesses have sprung up on the internet, but not all of them are trustworthy. Some have turned out to be scams, where the items portrayed online differ significantly from what customers receive.

Even celebrities are not immune to these scams, as illustrated by the experiences of Zohreh Aamir and Nida Yasir, which they shared on the show “Good Morning Pakistan.” Nida Yasir, for instance, came across an enticing advertisement for a stylish Western outfit, which she purchased for 3000 rupees. Regrettably, when the package arrived, it didn’t live up to her expectations.

On the other hand, Zohreh Aamir fell victim to a more substantial scam. She invested 25,000 rupees in children’s clothing, anticipating good quality attire from a reputable Pakistani brand. However, what arrived in the mail were poorly made outfits with subpar fabric and no durability.

