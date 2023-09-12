Nina Dobrev Gives Heartwarming Birthday Tribute To BF Shaun White

Nina Dobrev shares belated birthday wishes for her boyfriend Shaun White.

Their Instagram posts receive love from fans and spark engagement rumors.

Their relationship was publicly confirmed in April 2020.

Nina Dobrev used social media to send belated birthday wishes to her boyfriend of three years, Shaun White, even though his actual birthday falls on September 3rd, with the celebrations happening over the weekend. “The Vampire Diaries” actress shared an Instagram video montage of the lively festivities, featuring party games, a remarkably detailed Panda Express cake, dancing, and a sunset boat ride, all set to the tune of Robin Schulz’s “Sugar.”

In her caption, she wrote, “Happy (belated) birthday sugar… how you get so fly???” quoting lyrics from Robin Schulz’s “Sugar,” and added, “Here’s to staying playful and staying young no matter how old we get…” On the same day, Shaun White reciprocated the sentiments on his own Instagram account, sharing a video of Nina Dobrev wearing a silver prop wig and dancing to “Pour Some Sugar on Me.”

Their posts garnered an outpouring of love from fans, with comments filled with admiration for the couple. Adam Devine, Dobrev’s co-star in “The Out-Laws,” expressed his excitement about the celebrations, stating, “This looks like my dream BDAY!”

It’s worth noting that earlier this year, in January, the former professional snowboarder had celebrated Nina Dobrev’s birthday, expressing his affection with, “What planet are you from and will you take me with you?! Thanks for making my life incredible! Happy birthday my love!”

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White, who confirmed their relationship publicly in April 2020, continue to thrive as a couple after three years together, and there are even rumors of a potential engagement, as reports suggested.

