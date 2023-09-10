Nomi Ansari’s Gathering: A Night of Fashion, and Famous Faces

Nomi Ansari is a renowned designer celebrated for his creativity and intricate designs.

Nomi is known for his distinctive use of color and signature style.

He recently celebrated his birthday by opening a new store in the city.

Pakistan’s fashion sector has grown significantly over the years. Pakistani designers have demonstrated their abilities to the globe, presenting a beautiful and delicate picture of the country on the worldwide stage.

Nomi Ansari is one such designer who is well-known for his creativity and elaborate creations, as well as being a celebrity favourite.

His colour and vsignature are easily recognised, and he is continually bringing more and more wonderful items.

Nomi has attained another major milestone by opening a new store in the city on his birthday.

Many famous people were present on his birthday and celebrated with him. His birthday and store opening were attended by Iqra Aziz, Ahsan Khan, Umer Aalam, and Khaqan Shahnawaz.

Here are a few photos from the event:

