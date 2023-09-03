Olivia Rodrigo has experienced moments of “anger and discontent” while being in the public eye.

The 20-year-old pop sensation has openly shared that dealing with the demands of fame has been challenging at times.

The ‘Deja Vu’ hitmaker – who first found fame as a child – told the Guardian newspaper: “I’ve experienced a lot of emotional turmoil over having all these feelings of rage and dissatisfaction that I felt like I couldn’t express, especially in my job.

“I’ve always felt like: you can never admit it, be so grateful all the time, so many people want this position. And that causes a lot of repressed feelings. I’ve always struggled with wanting to be this perfect American girl and the reality of not feeling like that all the time.”

