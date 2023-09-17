Oprah Winfrey addresses Maui Wildfire Fund backlash

Oprah Winfrey, a highly respected figure in the entertainment industry, has a track record of success and a positive reputation.

She recently faced intense scrutiny after launching a public fund with Dwayne Johnson to help the people of Maui affected by wildfires.

The fund announcement was made on their social media platforms.

The renowned host responded to the online backlash that she and Johnson faced following the launch of their People’s Fund of Maui, an initiative designed to provide direct financial assistance to individuals impacted by the wildfires on the island. In a recent interview with CBS Mornings, she addressed the criticism.