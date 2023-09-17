Oprah Winfrey addresses Maui Wildfire Fund backlash

Miley Cyrus addresses her failed marriage to Liam Hemsworth
Oprah Winfrey, a seasoned figure in the industry with a reputation for being well-regarded, has seldom made missteps in her career.
However, she recently found herself under intense scrutiny from various sources after launching a public fund aimed at aiding the people of Maui who were affected by the recent wildfires on the island.
Together with her partner in this endeavor, Dwayne Johnson, they announced the fund on their social media platforms. Unfortunately, the situation quickly took a negative turn.
The renowned host responded to the online backlash that she and Johnson faced following the launch of their People’s Fund of Maui, an initiative designed to provide direct financial assistance to individuals impacted by the wildfires on the island. In a recent interview with CBS Mornings, she addressed the criticism.
She stated, “All the online [comments], being slammed, lies, conspiracy theories, really took the focus off of what was the most important thing and that was the people of Maui.” She claimed that she was “on the ground talking to lots of people trying to figure out” how she could help them in the best way.
The producer disclosed that Gayle King’s son, Will, shared an article with her. The article discussed an event from 2017 when Dolly Parton organized a concert that raised $12.5 million. This concert served as a fund for the residents of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, who were impacted by wildfires.
To this Winfrey’s said her reaction was, “Whoa, that’s the idea.” Oprah explained, “[Money] directly into the hands of the people. So, to set up the infrastructure for that, The Rock and his team and my team, we were on.” She continued, “I don’t know how many Zooms to set up the infrastructure for the verification process to be able to drop money into people’s accounts.”
