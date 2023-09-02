Pakistani Celebrities Attend Asia Cup in Sri Lanka

Pakistani celebrities attended the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan.

The match was abandoned due to rain.

Pakistani celebrities were disappointed by the result.

Pakistani celebrities have a strong affinity for celebrating international cricket tournaments, especially when the Pakistani cricket team excels. These stars take immense pride and delight in Pakistan’s victories.

Currently, with Pakistan’s team holding the top spot in international rankings, Pakistani celebrities are thoroughly enjoying these memorable moments. They have united to show their support for the national cricket team in Sri Lanka during the Asia Cup.

Today, a contingent of Pakistani celebrities, including Arooba Jatoi, Ducky Bhai, Ukhano, Mooro, Momin Saqib, and Bilal Saqib, was seen at a Sri Lankan stadium, eagerly attending the highly awaited Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan.

Kinza Hashmi also shared a photo with her Indian co-actor, Karan. These stars added excitement to the event, with Momin Saqib’s entertaining videos being a highlight.

Unfortunately, despite the immense anticipation, the match was regrettably abandoned due to rain, leaving no result. Below, we have compiled some pictures from the occasion.

