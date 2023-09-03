Pakistani Celebrities enjoy the vibe of cricket in Sri Lanka

Our celebrities are soaking up every iconic moment of it.

Pakistani celebrities absolutely adore celebrating international cricket tournaments, especially when our national team, Pakistan, puts on a fantastic show. These famous folks feel immense pride and joy when Pakistan wins. Right now, our team is sitting pretty at the number one spot in the international rankings, and our celebrities are soaking up every iconic moment of it. They’ve even gathered together to show their unwavering support as our cricketing heroes compete in Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup.

Today, a bunch of Pakistani celebrities, including Arooba Jatoi, Ducky Bhai, Ukhano, Mooro, Momin Saqib, and Bilal Saqib, were seen at the Sri Lanka stadium, eagerly watching the much-anticipated India vs. Pakistan match in the Asia Cup. Kinza Hashmi even shared a picture with her Indian co-actor, Karan. These celebrities had a blast cheering on Shaheen Shah Afridi and the rest of the team, and they added an extra dose of excitement to the event with Momin Saqib’s entertaining videos. Unfortunately, despite all the anticipation, the game was abruptly halted due to rain, leaving us without a result.

