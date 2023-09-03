Pakistani celebrities spotted at Asim Jofa’s birthday bash

The fashion scene in Pakistan has undergone significant growth over the years.

The fashion scene in Pakistan has undergone significant growth over the years, boasting a plethora of successful designers and brands that now represent the nation on the global stage. Among these luminaries is Asim Jofa, a designer who has steadily built his brand while collaborating with numerous celebrities in the industry. Notably, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Asim Jofa stepped up to contribute to the production of personal protective kits (PPE) in Pakistan, showcasing his commitment to both fashion and community.

Recently, Asim Jofa celebrated his birthday in style, hosting a vibrant bash attended by a slew of friends and colleagues from the fashion and entertainment sectors. The party’s theme revolved around the elegant combination of black and gold, and it drew notable personalities like Humaima Malick and Iman Aly, who added their star power to the festivities. It’s clear that Asim Jofa is not only passionate about his work but also maintains strong connections with many celebrities in the industry.

