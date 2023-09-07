Pakistani Stars Celebrate Pakistani Women’s Cricket Team’s Success

The seventh-ranked Pakistan women’s cricket team achieved a remarkable feat by securing a resounding 3-0 series victory over the fifth-ranked South African team. This achievement not only signifies a triumph for Pakistan but also serves as a clear testament to the growing strength of women’s cricket on the global stage.

The victory of the Pakistan women’s cricket team against South Africa has generated widespread celebrations and praise from both Pakistani Stars and the nation as a whole. Social media platforms have been flooded with congratulatory messages, highlighting the profound significance of this accomplishment.

Renowned actor Mawra Hocane shared her joy on her Instagram Story, offering her heartfelt congratulations to Sidra Amin and the entire women’s cricket team. Her sentiments mirrored the collective happiness felt by many who were deeply moved by the team’s exceptional performance. Another prominent figure, Urwa Hocane, expressed her excitement on a popular social media platform, noting that this news had brought brightness to her day. She expressed a strong desire for such victories for Pakistan in all fields, regardless of gender, and emphasized the importance of the nation coming together. On her Instagram Story, she proudly declared that this triumph was a source of immense “pride” for the entire nation.

Saba Qamar, another celebrated celebrity, used social media to convey her delight and admiration for the Pakistan Women’s Cricket team. With great enthusiasm, she extended her heartfelt congratulations to the team on Twitter.

Congratulations Pakistan Women Cricket team. 🇵🇰 ♥️ @therealpcb — Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) September 4, 2023

This victory represents a significant milestone in the journey of women’s cricket in Pakistan, a moment celebrated with pride and fervor by the entire nation.

