Pakistani YouTuber Iqra Kanwal Announced Her Wedding Month!

  • Iqra Kanwal is a multi-talented Pakistani personality.
  • She celebrated her nikkah with her fiancé, Areeb Pervaiz.
  • She shared her wedding month in a recent video.
Pakistani YouTuber and TikTok sensation, Iqra Kanwal, recently tied the knot with Areeb Pervaiz in a Nikah ceremony held on a Friday.

Sharing her joyous moments with her online followers, the social media influencer posted candid snapshots from her Nikah ceremony.

On this significant day, Iqra graced the occasion wearing a traditional Lehenga in golden and white hues, adorned with intricate mirror and stone embellishments.

The photos show the couple posing for the Nikah photoshoot, and they were a treat for fans.

The couple, whose love story had captured the hearts of many, shared a joyous video announcement revealing their plans to tie the knot in just two short months.

