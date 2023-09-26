Pakistani YouTuber Iqra Kanwal Announced Her Wedding Month!

Sistrology star Iqra Kanwal Opens Up About Her Love Story!
Iqra Kanwal is a multi-talented Pakistani personality known for her presence on...
Pakistani YouTuber and TikTok sensation, Iqra Kanwal, recently tied the knot with Areeb Pervaiz in a Nikah ceremony held on a Friday.
Sharing her joyous moments with her online followers, the social media influencer posted candid snapshots from her Nikah ceremony.
On this significant day, Iqra graced the occasion wearing a traditional Lehenga in golden and white hues, adorned with intricate mirror and stone embellishments.
The photos show the couple posing for the Nikah photoshoot, and they were a treat for fans.
The couple, whose love story had captured the hearts of many, shared a joyous video announcement revealing their plans to tie the knot in just two short months.
