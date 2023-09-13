Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Set Wedding Date for September 24

The wedding ceremony will take place at the Leela Palace on September 24.

After their engagement earlier this year, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are busy making arrangements for their upcoming grand wedding. Following an extensive search, the couple has reportedly chosen the perfect location for their dream wedding, and they are ready to get married later this month.

Although there have been various reports about the confirmed wedding date and venue in recent months, fresh information has surfaced, revealing that Parineeti and Raghav will exchange vows on September 24th in the beautiful city of Udaipur. Additionally, more details, such as the venue, schedule, theme, and pre-wedding festivities, have also been disclosed.

As per reports, the eagerly awaited marriage of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha is slated for September 24. Prior to the main wedding ceremony, the couple will partake in pre-wedding customs on September 23. These celebrations will take place at two opulent locations in Udaipur, Rajasthan: The Leela Palace and The Taj Lake Palace.

Leading up to the wedding, a Choora ceremony is scheduled for September 23 at 10 a.m. Afterward, there will be a welcoming lunch in the afternoon on the same day. The evening will conclude with a lavish celebration, with both the couple-to-be and their families in attendance. The theme for this event is themed around the 1990s, promising a nostalgic party atmosphere.

The source has obtained access to the invitation card for this extravagant wedding, unveiling intricate information about the wedding day. On September 24, the festivities will begin with Raghav’s Sehrabandi ceremony at the Taj Lake Palace, starting at 1 pm, themed as ‘Threads of Blessings.’

Subsequently, the lively Baraat procession will commence at 2 pm, leading to the wedding ceremony at the Leela Palace, themed as ‘Divine Promises – A Pearl White Indian Wedding.’ The Jaimala is scheduled for 3:30 pm, followed by the sacred Pheras at 4 pm, and the heartfelt Vidai at 6:30 pm. To conclude this memorable day, a magnificent reception event, themed ‘A Night of Amore,’ will take place at the hotel, commencing at 8:30 pm.

Regarding her career, Parineeti is gearing up for the release of “Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue,” co-starring Akshay Kumar, which is scheduled to hit theaters on October 6. Additionally, she’s set to star alongside Diljit Dosanjh in Imtiaz Ali’s “Chamkila.” It was previously reported that Parineeti has wrapped up all her professional obligations to focus on her upcoming wedding.

