Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Sania Mirza shares picture with Parineeti Chopra

Tennis player Sania Mirza has confirmed her attendance at the wedding by sharing a picture.

Sania Mirza hugged Parineeti and made a funny face in the picture.

Sania Mirza congratulated Parineeti and assured that she will be present at the Udaipur wedding.

Advertisement

Actress Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are getting married in a big Punjabi wedding, and it’s causing a lot of excitement. People have been looking forward to this wedding for a while.

As Parineeti prepares to marry her “perfect partner,” guests have started arriving for the celebrations. Tennis player Sania Mirza, who was rumored to attend, has now confirmed her presence by sharing a picture with Parineeti and expressing her happiness.

On Saturday afternoon, Sania Mirza posted a photo on her Instagram stories with Parineeti Chopra, who is soon to be a bride. In the picture, they looked very close, hugging, and Parineeti made a funny face. Sania congratulated “the beautiful girl” and shared a sweet message.

“Congratulations beautiful girl. My turn to give you the Biggest jhappi,” Sania wrote a message and assured that she will be present at the lavish Udaipur wedding.

Famous tennis player attends Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra‘s highly anticipated wedding in Udaipur, thanks to inside information. Now, her recent Instagram story suggests that Sania is excited and ready to be part of Parineeti’s wedding celebration.

Advertisement

Famous astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji has made some optimistic predictions about the beloved celebrity pair, Raghav and Parineeti.

He believes they have the potential to become an outstanding couple, showcasing a high level of maturity, love, and respect for each other that distinguishes them from others in the spotlight.

Also Read Sunny Deol Opens up about his next project produced by Aamir Khan Sunny Deol is carefully selecting his next projects, focusing on quality scripts....

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.