Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha’s Wedding Details Revealed

According to reports, the wedding and associated events will take place at The Leela Palace Udaipur. A source mentioned, “Only close family members and friends will be staying there. For other guests, all luxury properties in and around the wedding venue have been reserved. It’s going to be an extravagant Punjabi wedding, with the festivities concluding on September 24.”

In terms of arrangements and security measures, the source added, “Given that several politicians will be attending the wedding, the hotels have been instructed to enhance security provisions. The police are currently conducting a reconnaissance to establish a security plan.”

Recently, the actress of “Hasee Toh Phasee” embarked on an entrepreneurial journey and partnered with a prestigious Indian jewelry brand prior to her wedding.

Announcing her new venture on Instagram, the bride-to-be expressed, “I’ve aspired to become an entrepreneur for many years now, and I’m thrilled to see my dreams come true this year. I’m delighted to reveal my next collaboration with Tritiyaa Jewellery.”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav became engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. The engagement ceremony was graced by the presence of her internationally acclaimed cousin, artist Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, who extended her best wishes to the engaged couple.

