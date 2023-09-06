Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha’s Wedding Details Revealed

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha’s Wedding Details Revealed

Articles
Advertisement
Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha’s Wedding Details Revealed

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha’s Wedding Details Revealed

Advertisement
The wedding celebrations of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are scheduled to commence on September 17 in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
Advertisement

According to reports, the wedding and associated events will take place at The Leela Palace Udaipur. A source mentioned, “Only close family members and friends will be staying there. For other guests, all luxury properties in and around the wedding venue have been reserved. It’s going to be an extravagant Punjabi wedding, with the festivities concluding on September 24.”

In terms of arrangements and security measures, the source added, “Given that several politicians will be attending the wedding, the hotels have been instructed to enhance security provisions. The police are currently conducting a reconnaissance to establish a security plan.”

Recently, the actress of “Hasee Toh Phasee” embarked on an entrepreneurial journey and partnered with a prestigious Indian jewelry brand prior to her wedding.

Advertisement

Announcing her new venture on Instagram, the bride-to-be expressed, “I’ve aspired to become an entrepreneur for many years now, and I’m thrilled to see my dreams come true this year. I’m delighted to reveal my next collaboration with Tritiyaa Jewellery.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by @parineetichopra

Advertisement

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav became engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. The engagement ceremony was graced by the presence of her internationally acclaimed cousin, artist Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, who extended her best wishes to the engaged couple.

Also Read

Wedding Bells For Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha? Latest Updates
Wedding Bells For Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha? Latest Updates

Actress Parineeti Chopra pleasantly surprised everyone earlier this year by announcing her...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story