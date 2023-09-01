Paris Jackson has filed a restraining order against a man who broke into her house.

The man was arrested by police and charged with felony stalking.

This is not the first time that Jackson has been the victim of stalking.

Advertisement

Paris Jackson has filed a restraining order against a man who broke into her home in Los Angeles on August 30. The man, identified as Nicholas Lewis Stevens, 23, was arrested by police and charged with felony stalking.

According to court documents, Stevens had been harassing Jackson for months, sending her unwanted messages and visiting her home unannounced. On the day of the break-in, he allegedly climbed over a fence and entered Jackson’s bedroom. She was not home at the time, but her housekeeper was there and called the police.

Jackson is seeking a permanent restraining order against Stevens, which would prevent him from contacting her or coming within 100 yards of her. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for September 13.

This is not the first time that Jackson has been the victim of stalking. In 2018, she was granted a temporary restraining order against another man who had been harassing her.